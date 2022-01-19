U.S. CDC warns against travel to 22 destinations over COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised against travel to 22 nations and territories because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases, including for Israel, Australia, Egypt, Albania, Argentina and Uruguay.

The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to “Level Four: Very High,” telling Americans they should avoid travel to those destinations, which also include Panama, Qatar, the Bahamas, Bahrain, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Suriname, Saint Lucia and Bolivia.

In total, the CDC now lists just over 100 countries and territories at “Level 4.”

The CDC also raised another 20 countries to Level 3: High,” including Uganda, Kuwait, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Cuba. The CDC recommends that unvaccinated Americans avoid nonessential travel to those destinations.

Photo – The main entrance to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER