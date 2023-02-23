U.S. considers release of intelligence on China’s potential arms transfer to Russia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – The Biden administration is considering releasing intelligence it believes shows that China is weighing whether to supply weapons to support Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported.

China’s Foreign Ministry said any potential intelligence on arms transfer by China to Russia that the United States plans to release is just speculation, its spokesman said on Thursday.

“As for the so-called intel, this is just speculation and smearing against China,” Wang Wenbin said at a regular briefing.

China also urged the Canadian side to stop unwarranted speculation and smearing, a foreign ministry spokesperson told reporters at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Thursday, in response to a question on Chinese surveillance efforts around Canada.

Canada yesterday accused China of long running air and maritime surveillance activities.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first