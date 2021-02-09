U.S. DOJ to ask 56 Trump-appointed attorneys to resign

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The U.S. Department of Justice, as soon as Tuesday, is expected to ask 56 attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump to submit their resignations, CNN reported on Monday.

The move is expected to spare two top prosecutors in Delaware and Connecticut overseeing two sensitive Trump-era investigations, CNN said citing a senior Justice Department official.

Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson, in a call on Monday night, asked Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, to remain in office, where he is overseeing the tax probe of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, according to the CNN report.

John Durham, appointed as special counsel by former Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, will also continue his work, but he is expected to resign as U.S. attorney in Connecticut, the report added, citing the Justice official.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Justice officials have scheduled a call with the U.S. attorneys to discuss a transition – routine when administrations change – that is expected to take weeks, CNN said.

via CNN/Reuters

