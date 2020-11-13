U.S. Election so far: key tallies, undetermined states, certification deadlines

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, beating President Donald Trump, after a longer-than-usual process of counting mail-in ballots that a record number of Americans relied on during the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch the presidency on Saturday, and on Thursday Edison Research projected Biden as the winner in Arizona, leaving just Georgia and North Carolina to be decided.
At the same time, vote counts are being challenged in a number of states, including Michigan and Pennsylvania, while the Trump campaign has signaled it may seek a recount in Wisconsin.
Here are some key tallies in the White House race, as of 11:20 p.m. EST on Thursday (0420 GMT on Friday), as well as vote certification deadlines.
ELECTORAL COLLEGE: Biden 290; Trump 217
POPULAR VOTE: Biden – 77,920,048; Trump – 72,609,925
STATES REMAINING TO BE DECIDED:
Georgia (16 electoral votes) – Biden 49.5%, Trump 49.2% with 99% of estimated vote tallied
North Carolina (15 electoral votes) – Biden 48.7%, Trump, 50.0% with 98% of estimated vote tallied