U.S. embassy urges its citizens in Lebanon to leave ‘as soon as possible’; Dutch Marines on standby in Cyprus

BEIRUT, Oct 19 (Reuters) – The U.S. embassy in Lebanon urged its citizens on Thursday to “make plans to depart as soon as possible while commercial options are still available”.

In an emailed advisory to citizens, the embassy said it was closely monitoring the security situation in Lebanon.

“We recommend that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart prepare contingency plans for emergency situations,” the embassy said.

On Oct. 17, the State Department issued a travel advisory urging its citizens not to travel to Lebanon due to the “unpredictable security situation”.

Britain’s Foreign Office said on Wednesday that it was advising its citizens against all travel to Lebanon because of risks associated with the conflict between Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

It also encouraged British nationals in Lebanon to leave now “while commercial options remain available”.

“There are ongoing mortar, artillery exchanges and airstrikes in South Lebanon, on the border with Israel. Tensions are high and events could escalate with little warning, which could affect or limit exit routes out of Lebanon,” the Foreign Office said in its updated travel advice.

British nationals in Lebanon should register their presence with the British Foreign Office, it said. Family members of staff at the British Embassy have been temporarily withdrawn.

DUTCH MARINES TO CYPRUS

The Dutch ministries of defence and foreign affairs are sending marines and embassy personnel to Cyprus “in case the situation in Israel and the Palestinian Territories deteriorates further.”

They fly from Eindhoven in a pair of C-130 military transports as well as a chartered airplane “in order to be able to react quickly from that location” and will be stationed in Cyprus “for as long as necessary.”

The detachment from the defence ministry consists of 200 marines and support staff, while foreign affairs is sending a Quick Consular Support Team that will be able to support Dutch embassy operations. This most recent deployment follows a defense team deployment to Beirut last week.

From 11 to 18 October, a total of 774 Dutch nationals and 144 people with other nationalities have been repatriated from Israel on Dutch repatriation flights. The number of registrations has fallen sharply in recent days. The seventh flight on October 18 was the last for now. If necessary, and if it is safe to fly, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence will decide whether further flights can take place.

Dutch soldiers prepare to board a plane at the Eindhoven Air Base on their way to Cyprus, in Eindhoven, The Netherlands. The Dutch Defence Ministry is sending some 200 soldiers, including marines and support staff, to Cyprus in preparation for a further escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The team was flown in two military and a chartered civil plane to Cyprus, where it will remain on standby for a quick response as long as necessary. Another Dutch military team has been sent earlier to Lebanon where they already support the Dutch embassy in Beirut in a deteriorating security situation resulting from the conflict in Israel and Gaza. EPA-EFE/ROB ENGELAAR

