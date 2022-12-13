U.S. finalizing plans to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine- officials

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) – The United States is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, a decision that could be announced as soon as this week, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ukraine has asked its Western partners for air defenses, including U.S.-made Patriot systems, to protect it from heavy Russian missile bombardment — including against its energy infrastructure.

Ground-based air defense systems such as Raytheon Technology Corp’s RTX.N Patriot are built to intercept incoming missiles.

Two of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the announcement could come as early as Thursday but was awaiting formal approval from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned NATO against providing Ukraine with Patriot missile defenses, and it is likely Moscow will view the defensive support as an escalation.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali and Phil Stewwart. Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Susan Heavey)

