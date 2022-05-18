U.S. men’s and women’s football teams strike equal pay deal with governing body

Reading Time: < 1 minute

U.S soccer men’s and women’s national team players will receive equal pay and prize money, including at World Cups, after they came together to agree on landmark collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) with the U.S Soccer Federation on Wednesday.

For official competitions, including the World Cup, the women’s (USWNT) and men’s (USMNT) national team players will earn identical game appearance fees.

For official competitions other than the World Cup, players of both genders will earn identical game bonuses.

U.S. Soccer becomes the first federation in the world to equalize FIFA World Cup prize money awarded to both women’s and men’s teams for participation in their respective World Cups.

“This is a truly historic moment. These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone.

The CBAs, the first of their kind, will run through 2028, covering the next two World Cups and Olympic cycles. They will also keep the players among the highest-paid national team players in the world, U.S. Soccer said.

via Reuters