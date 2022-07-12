U.S. military: ISIS leader in Syria killed in drone strike

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The leader of Islamic State in Syria, one of the top five leaders of the militant group, has been killed in a U.S. air strike, the U.S. military said on Tuesday.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command said Maher al-Agal had been killed in a drone strike in northwesten Syria and a close associate of his was seriously injured.

“Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution. An initial review indicates there were no civilian casualties,” the statement added.

It said al-Agal was responsible for developing ISIS networks outside of Iraq and Syria.

Reuters had earlier reported on the killing, citing U.S. officials.

It would be another blow to the Islamist insurgent group’s efforts to reorganize as a guerrilla force after losing large swathes of territory.

The United States has roughly 900 troops in Syria, mostly in the east of the country splintered by a decade of civil war, although President Joe Biden’s administration has yet to detail its long-term plan for the eight-year-old mission.

via Reuters