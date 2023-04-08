U.S. Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East

Reading Time: < 1 minute

April 8 (Reuters) – The U.S. Navy said on Saturday a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine was operating in the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based U.S. Fifth Fleet.

The USS Florida entered the region on Thursday and began transiting the Suez Canal, Commander Timothy Hawkins said in a statement.

“It is capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles and is deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet to help ensure regional maritime security and stability,” Hawkins said.

Photo: Guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) transits the Suez Canal en route to the Red Sea, April 7, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

