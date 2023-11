Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nov 22 (Reuters) – The United States shot down multiple one-way attack drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen on Thursday morning local time, U.S. Central Command said on X.

“The drones were shot down while the U.S. warship was on patrol in the Red Sea. The ship and crew sustained no damage or injury,” the post said.

On the morning (Yemen time) of November 23, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) shot down multiple one-way attack drones launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen. pic.twitter.com/TqXuaKsgwe — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 23, 2023

The guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) patrols the Strait of Hormuz. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

