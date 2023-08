Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Biden administration is concerned about potential cooperation between Russia and North Korea in developing new missile technology, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

Russia and North Korea have recently called for closer military ties but North Korea has denied having any “arms dealings” with Russia.

via Reuters

