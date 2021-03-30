U.S. vaccination campaign gains steam as White House speeds shipments

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The U.S. government has hit the accelerator on its shipments of COVID-19 vaccines after a month of largely stagnant weekly deliveries, giving states the doses they say they need to finish vaccinating priority groups and open shots to all adults in the coming weeks.

The biggest supply boost has come from Johnson & Johnson. Shipments of the one-shot vaccine had been slow to ramp up since its late February authorization as the company waited for regulatory clearance of a key U.S. factory.

Pfizer Inc also has boosted output of its vaccine, doubling batch sizes and shortening production time. Moderna said on Monday it has shipped 100 million doses of its vaccine to the United States.

Officials from more than half a dozen states including Vermont, Idaho and New Jersey told Reuters that increased vaccine shipments will allow them to accelerate efforts to inoculate the elderly and front-line workers, and in some cases to open shots to all adult residents earlier than expected.

via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...