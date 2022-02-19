U.S. VP Harris warns Russia of huge financial costs if it invades Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MUNICH, Feb 19 (Reuters) – The United States, together with its allies, will impose significant and unprecedented economic costs on Russia if it further invades Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday.

National borders should not be changed by force, she said.

“We have prepared economic measures that will be swift, severe, and united,” Harris said. “We will target Russia’s financial institutions and key industries.”

The United States will not stop with economic measures, but will further reinforce the eastern flank of NATO, Harris said at the Munich Security Conference, which she attended in person.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Maria Sheahan)

Photo US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a statement during the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, 19 February 2022. More than 500 high-level international decision-makers meet at the 58th Munich Security Conference in Munich during their annual meeting from 18 to 20 February 2022 to discuss global security issues. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

