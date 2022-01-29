UAE to lift entry, transit ban on passengers from 12 African countries

Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates lifted an entry and transit ban on on Saturday on travellers who had recently visited South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia and eight other African countries.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) said this week it was lifting the ban on those who had visited certain African countries in the previous 14 days, imposed due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The other countries are Tanzania, Republic of Congo, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Those travelling from African countries will have to obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours prior to departure and a negative rapid-PCR test at the departure airport.

Passengers will also be tested on arrival.

Those travelling from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda will also have to take the three tests.

The changes come into affect at 2:30 pm Saturday.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Photo – People wearing protective masks waiting outside Dubai airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. EPA-EFE/Mahmoud KHALED