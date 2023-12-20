Uber, Bolt Agree to Pay Higher Wages in France Ahead of EU Rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Uber Technologies Inc., Bolt and Free Now have agreed to raise the minimum wage they pay drivers in France ahead of upcoming European Union rules aimed at strengthening gig worker protections.

Drivers will be entitled to a minimum of €9 ($9.85) per trip, up from €7.65 previously and a guaranteed income of at least €30 per hour and €1 per kilometer, ride-hailing platform representatives API and FFTPR said in a statement.

There previously wasn’t a minimum threshold on hourly income.

