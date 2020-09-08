UEFA Nations League Match Roundup (Monday)

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italy returned to winning ways as Nicolo Barella’s header just before halftime secured a 1-0 victory away to a below-par Netherlands in their Nations League clash at an empty Johan Cruyff Arena on Monday.

Italy showed the greater urgency and quality throughout and were full value for the win that follows Friday’s disappointing 1-1 home draw with Bosnia in which their 11-match winning run came to a surprise end.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy, Giorgio Chiellini of Italy and Danilo D’Ambrosio of Italy celebrate the victory after the UEFA Nations League A group 1 soccer match between the Netherlands and Italy at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 07 September 2020. EPA-EFE/MAURICE VAN STEEN

It was a first loss for Netherlands interim manager Dwight Lodeweges in his second game in charge after replacing Ronald Koeman and he will be concerned at the limp display from his side, who rarely threatened the visitors’ goal.

In the other match from the group, Poland won against Bosnia 2 – 1.

Italy head the League A Group 1 standings with four points from two games, followed by Netherlands and Poland, who have three points each, and Bosnia with one.

Norway beat Northern Ireland 5-1 in their Nations League match on Monday with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland leading the charge with two goals and an assist in Belfast on Monday.

Northern Ireland?s Jordan Thompson (L) and Norway?s Markus Henriksen in action during the UEFA Nations League B group 1 soccer match between Northern Ireland and Norway in Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Britain, 07 September 2020.

EPA-EFE/AIDAN CRAWLEY

In the other match, Romania won against Austria 3 – 2.

The Romanians top League B Group 1 on four points with Norway third after losing their first match 2-1 to Austria who are one place above them but also have three points.

Scotland’s Ryan Christie netted a second-half penalty to secure a 2-1 win in the Nations League on Monday away to a Czech side featuring nine players making their international debuts due to novel coronavirus concerns that forced wholesale changes.

Roman Hubnik (L) of Czech Republic and Callum Paterson (C) of Scotland in action during the UEFA Nations League group stage soccer match between Czech Republic and Scotland in Olomouc, Czech Republic, 07 September 2020. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The Czechs had to assemble a squad of mainly newcomers led by Under-18 coach David Holoubek after disbanding the team that beat Slovakia 3-1 on Friday due to coronavirus concerns.

The home side had sought to call off the match, after a second team staff member tested positive for the virus.

Israel and Slovakia shared the spoils in a 1 – 1 draw.

Scotland lead the group on four points ahead of the Czechs with three, Israel two and Slovakia on one after two matches.

In the other two matches of the day, Lithuania beat Albania 1 – 0 while Belarus won against Kazakistan 2 – 1. Both winning sides were playing away from home.

