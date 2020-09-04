UEFA Nations League Results

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Germany and Spain shared the points in a 1-1 draw, while Ukraine beat Switzerland. Hungary stunned Turkey as Malta suffered a heartbreaking result against Faroe Islands.

These are the results of the first international matches that took place on Thursday.

Source UEFA

Germany vs Spain – The first half somehow finished goalless despite a clutch of chances at either end. David de Gea denied Thilo Kehrer, Julian Draxler and Leroy Sané as Germany started the brighter but Spain roared back with Kevin Trapp alert to thwart Sergio Busquets and Rodrigo.

Joachim Löw’s side did break through after the interval when Timo Werner converted from debutant Robin Gosens’ pass and that looked to be enough to earn Germany a first win in the competition until Rodrigo headed across goal and Gayà prodded in to save Luis Enrique’s men. (UEFA)

Ukraine vs Switzerland – After the visitors started the brighter, Ruslan Malinovskyi hit the post before Andriy Yarmolenko back-heeled in the opener for Ukraine following good work from debutant Oleksandr Tymchyk.

Haris Seferović hauled Switzerland leve with a rocket of a shot just before the break, and the visitors hit the post themselves early in the second period through Ruben Vargas.

However, it was to be Ukraine’s night and they won it in some style as Oleksandr Zinchenko curled in an unstoppable shot to extend his side’s unbeaten run to 12 games. (UEFA)

Faroe Islands vs Malta – The Malta national team suffered a heartbreaking start to their UEFA Nations League campaign as two goals in the dying moments of the match handed the Faroe Islands a dramatic 3-2 win in Torshavn.

It was a harsh result on the national team who looked well on course to break their curse in the Faroe Islands when they fought back admirably after falling behind early on and looked on course to take all three points when goals from Jurgen Degabriele and Andrei Agius handed them a deserved 2-1 lead with only 17 minutes to go. (Sports Desk)

