UEFA Nations League Roundup (Tuesday’s matches)

France earned a rollercoaster 4-2 home win over Croatia in an entertaining top-tier Nations League Group 3 match on Tuesday with the outcome a carbon copy of their memorable clash in the 2018 World Cup final.

France’s Anthony Martial reacts during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Croatia at the Stade de France, Saint Denis, France, 08 September 2020. EPA-EFE/PASCAL BONNIERE FRANCE OUT

The French made it two wins out of two after their opening 1-0 victory at Sweden and stayed level on six points with Portugal, 2-0 winners at Sweden after a Cristiano Ronaldo brace boosted his international tally to 101 goals.

Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA Nations League, division A, group 3 soccer game betwween Sweden and Portugal at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, 08 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Janerik Henriksson/TT SWEDEN

Cristiano Ronaldo rattled home a superb first-half free kick to become only the second male player to score 100 international goals as Portugal outclassed 10-man Sweden 2-0 in their Nations League A Group 3 game on Tuesday. Portugal’s captain scored with a dipping set-piece effort just before halftime to join Ali Daei, who netted 109 times for Iran, on a century of goals.

Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels (R) fights for the ball with Iceland player Emil Hallfredsson during Nations league soccer match Between Belgium and Iceland at King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium, 08 September 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET





Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi scored twice as the hosts eased to a 5-1 victory over Iceland and a 12th win in a row in their Nations League clash at the King Baudouin Stadium.

England were held to a 0-0 draw by Denmark in an uninspiring Nations League match at the Parken Stadium on Tuesday as Gareth Southgate’s side concluded a troubled international break.

Martin Braithwaite (C) of Denmark in action during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Denmark and England at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, 08 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Liselotte Sabroe DENMARK OUT

England were without Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden, who returned home following Saturday’s win in Iceland after breaking COVID restrictions.

Reuters / UEFA

