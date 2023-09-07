UEFA to raise payments for clubs not in European competition

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sept 7 (Reuters) – Clubs that fail to qualify for UEFA’s competitions are set to receive a greater share of revenue from the European governing body from next season under a new distribution model announced on Wednesday.

UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA) signed a renewed working agreement until 2030 which will “bolster long-term stability and sustainable growth in European club football”, the governing body said in a statement.

The change will be effective from the start of the 2024-25 season, coinciding with a new format in UEFA’s Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Under the new model for the 2024-2027 cycle, 7% of the revenue UEFA earns from the three competitions will be distributed to clubs not competing in them, up from 4%.

The European Leagues Association, which represents professional soccer leagues in Europe, said the change will result in 308 million euros ($330.02 million) being shared among non-participating clubs, up from the current 175 million euros.

“Today’s announcement … will help all clubs across Europe to safeguard their competitiveness on and off the pitch while keeping investing in youth and talent development,” it said in a statement.

UEFA said further details of the new system will be unveiled at a later date.

($1 = 0.9333 euros)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group