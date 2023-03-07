UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions League final chaos

Reading Time: 2 minutes

UEFA will refund Liverpool fans who attended last year’s Champions League final in Paris, Europe’s soccer governing body said on Tuesday after an independent report said they were responsible for the chaos outside the stadium.

The final was delayed by 36 minutes after thousands of Liverpool supporters were unable to get into the Stade de France for the match on May 28, which Real Madrid won 1-0.

French police were filmed using tear gas on fans, including women and children. Although UEFA initially blamed the Merseyside club’s fans for the mayhem, the governing body later apologised following the release of an independent review.

“We have taken into account a huge number of views expressed both publicly and privately and we believe we have devised a scheme that is comprehensive and fair,” UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis said in statement.

“We value the input from the Liverpool FC supporter organisations Spirit of Shankly (SOS) and Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association (LDSA) as well as the open and transparent dialogue throughout this period.

UEFA said refunds would be available to all fans with tickets for gates A, B, C, X, Y and Z which was where “the most difficult circumstances were reported”. Liverpool fans had 19,618 tickets allocated for the final.

