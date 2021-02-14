UK administers 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine – minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain has now given 15 million people their first dose of vaccine against COVID-19, the minister in charge of the vaccination programme said on Twitter on Sunday.

“15,000,000! Amazing team,” Nadim Zahawi tweeted, citing data compiled by the I news website using totals from each of the United Kingdom’s four constituent countries. The official data will be published at around 1600 GMT.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the success of Britain’s vaccine programme after data showed 15 million first doses had been delivered, but he added there was still a long way to go.

“Today we have reached a significant milestone,” he said.

“No one is resting on their laurels… We’ve still got a long way to go and there will undoubtedly be bumps in the road, but after all we’ve achieved I know we can go forward with great confidence.”

On Sunday, Britain reported 258 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test and 10,972 new infections, official data showed on Sunday.

The data also showed 15,062,189 people had received their first vaccine dose, confirming an earlier announcement.

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...