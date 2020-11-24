UK aims to inoculate those most at risk from COVID by Easter – PM Johnson

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he hoped almost all Britons at high risk from COVID would be vaccinated against the disease by Easter.

“We should be able to inoculate, I believe on the evidence I’m seeing, the vast majority of the people who need the most protection by Easter,” Johnson told a news conference.

Britain’s government will not however force people to have vaccinations against COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

“There will be no compulsory vaccination. That’s not the way we do things in this country,” Johnson told a news conference.

“We think it (vaccination) is a good idea, and you know I totally reject the propaganda of the anti-vaxxers, they are wrong,” he said. “Everybody should get a vaccine as soon as it is available.”

via Reuters

