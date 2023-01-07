UK ambulance workers to strike on Jan. 23 – union

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British ambulance workers will go strike on Jan. 23 in an ongoing dispute over pay, Unite union said on Friday.

The union said over 2,600 ambulance workers in the West Midlands, North West, North East, East Midlands and Wales will take strike action in late January.

The strike would coincide with a similar walkout by ambulance workers with the Unison union on Jan. 23.

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said ambulance workers had been left with no option and blamed the government for its failure intervene to end the dispute.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was hoping for constructive talks with trade union leaders next week and wanted to have “to have a grown up, honest conversation”.

“The talks the government has lined up for Monday yet again look like nothing more than a smoke screen and are clearly not a negotiation on NHS pay,” Graham said in statement.

Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first