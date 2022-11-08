UK and EU are close to breakthrough in long-running Brexit spat – Bloomberg News

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bloomberg reports that the UK and European Union are close to a major breakthrough in their months-long spat over post-Brexit trading rules in Northern Ireland, which has threatened at times to escalate into a full-blown trade war.

The EU has begun testing the UK’s live database tracking goods moving from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland, people familiar with the matter said.

The report adds that the development fits the recent improving mood music surrounding the negotiations on Northern Ireland, which restarted in October following an eight-month stalemate. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government hopes a deal will in turn defuse tensions in the region and help to restore a working government.

