UK battered by Storm Arwen, with three men killed by falling trees

Storm Arwen has battered parts of the UK with gusts of almost 100mph hitting some areas.

Three men were killed by falling trees in separate incidents – one died after a tree fell on his car in Antrim, Northern Ireland, another was crushed by a tree in Ambleside, Cumbria, and a third had his pick-up truck hit by a tree in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

North West Motorway Police said 120 lorries became “stuck in the snow” on the M62.

Waking upto Carnage across the North East this morning after #StormArwen passed through during the night , roofs off trees down and lorries over #weather #storm @StormHour @PA pic.twitter.com/gWXCf5TGPf — Owen Humphreys (@owenhumphreys1) November 27, 2021

A rare, red “danger to life” weather warning expired in the early hours of this morning – but amber and yellow warnings for wind remain in place across large swathes of the UK.

Britons are still being advised to only travel if absolutely necessary, with the Met Office describing the gusts overnight as “damaging”.

Knee deep sea foam at Sandsend this morning. #StormArwen pic.twitter.com/6lfgt3Xwru — NorthYorksWeather (@northyorkswx) November 27, 2021

MAIN PHOTO – File photo of a beach in Newhaven, East Sussex, Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER