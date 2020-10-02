Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
UK

UK bookmakers halt US election betting after Trump tests positive for COVID-19

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bookmakers in Britain suspended betting on the outcome of the U.S. election on Friday after President Donald Trump said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Ladbrokes, Irish-based Paddy Power as well as online gambling exchange Betfair were among firms to halt all betting on the Nov. 3 contest.

“We have temporarily taken the U.S. election markets down as we await further updates – this is standard procedure and we wish Donald and Melania Trump well,” a spokeswoman for Ladbrokes said in a statement.

Betfair had put Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s probability of winning at 60% on Wednesday after the first U.S. presidential debate. Biden’s odds rose from 56% before the debate. Trump’s fell to 40%.

Betting on politics is illegal in the United States but permitted and common in Britain.
%d bloggers like this: