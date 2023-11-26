UK braces for -5C temperatures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A cold front from Scandinavia is set to hit Britain with freezing temperatures and snow in the next few days.

Temperatures may plunge to as low as -5C (23F) even in rural parts of southern England, with warnings of ice on roads and heavy frosts as well as some snow forecast in the Pennines and Welsh mountains.

The first widespread frost of the autumn for much of the UK on Saturday led to sub-zero temperatures as far south as Somerset with only the north of Scotland and parts of the east and south west of England staying widely above freezing overnight.

However, it will turn colder again through Monday evening with a return to widespread overnight frosts. Conditions will also be largely dry, though some rain showers along the east coast could turn to sleet over higher ground.

A Met Office spokesman said the cold and variable weather is to be expected at this time of year, though the UK has historically had the first frosts in October.

Read more via The Telegraph

