UK, Canada and Germany condemn ‘disgraceful scenes in Washington

LONDON/BERLIN/TORONTO, Jan 6 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for an end to the “disgraceful scenes” in Washington, where protesters on Wednesday stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to undo President Donald Trump’s election loss.

“Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress,” Johnson said on Twitter. “The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

Democracy’s enemies will welcome Washington violence

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said democracy’s enemies would be cheered by scenes of violence at the United States Capitol, and he called on President Donald Trump to accept U.S. voters’ decision.

In a Tweet posted after protesters stormed the seat of the U.S. legislature, where lawmakers were formalising the election of Trump’s rival Joe Biden, Maas said the violence had been caused by inflammatory rhetoric.

“The enemies of democracy will be delighted at these terrible images from Washington DC,” he wrote on Wednesday. “Trump and his supporters must accept the decision of American voters at last and stop trampling on democracy.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday expressed concern about the violent scenes in Washington, where protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to undo President Donald Trump’s election loss.

“Obviously we’re concerned and we’re following the situation minute by minute,” Trudeau told the News 1130 Vancouver radio station. “I think the American democratic institutions are strong, and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly.”

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; David Ljunggren; Thomas Escritt Editing by Leslie Adler, Maria Sheahan, Leslie Adler)

