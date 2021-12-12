UK considering all options if Russia invades Ukraine – Foreign minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 12 (Reuters) – Britain is considering all options on how to respond if Russia invades Ukraine, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Sunday, highlighting that it has used economic sanctions in the past to send diplomatic messages to Moscow.

“When the UK has wanted to send clear messages and achieve clear goals we have been prepared to use economic sanctions,” Truss told reporters at a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting.

“We are considering all options.”

Truss this week pledged to stand “with Ukraine” against Russian aggression, saying London was discussing with NATO allies other measures to take to prevent any incursion.

Asked whether Britain would support the deployment of more troops to support Ukraine via NATO or from Britain directly, she told the Chatham House think tank: “We are also discussing with our NATO allies other measures such as economic measures and diplomatic measures that can be taken, but we are very clear that we are standing with Ukraine in the face of this aggression.”

Photo – British foreign minister Liz Truss. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH