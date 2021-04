Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain “depends practically entirely” on the European Union for its COVID-19 vaccines, European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton – who heads the EU executive’s vaccine task force – told France Info on Friday.

The EU and Britain have been engaged in political disputes over deliveries and rollouts of COVID vaccines.

Main Photo: EU Commissioner Thierry Breton . EPA-EFE/Liselotte Sabroe

Like this: Like Loading...