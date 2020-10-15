Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
UK expresses disappointment at EU Summit Conclusions

U.K. chief negotiator David Frost has expressed disappointment in his first reactions after the conclusions of the European Council on Brexit.

In a tweet this afternoon, Frost said that he was: “Disappointed by the EUCO conclusions on UK/EU negotiations. Surprised EU is no longer committed to working “intensively” to reach a future partnership.

“Also surprised by suggestion that to get an agreement all future moves must come from UK. It’s an unusual approach to conducting a negotiation,” he added.

British PM Boris Johnson will set out the U.K.’s full “reactions and approach” on Friday, Frost announced.
