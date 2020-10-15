UK expresses disappointment at EU Summit Conclusions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

U.K. chief negotiator David Frost has expressed disappointment in his first reactions after the conclusions of the European Council on Brexit.

In a tweet this afternoon, Frost said that he was: “Disappointed by the EUCO conclusions on UK/EU negotiations. Surprised EU is no longer committed to working “intensively” to reach a future partnership.

“Also surprised by suggestion that to get an agreement all future moves must come from UK. It’s an unusual approach to conducting a negotiation,” he added.

— David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) October 15, 2020

British PM Boris Johnson will set out the U.K.’s full “reactions and approach” on Friday, Frost announced.

