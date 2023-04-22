UK health minister says he will seek court order to block nurses’ strike

Reading Time: < 1 minute

April 21 (Reuters) – British health minister Steve Barclay said that he intends to pursue legal action against the Royal College of Nursing’s upcoming strike action.

“Following a request from NHS Employers I have regretfully provided notice of my intent to pursue legal action to ask the courts to declare the Royal College of Nursing’s upcoming strike action planned for 30 April to 2 May to be unlawful,” he said.

“Bullying nurses and dragging us through the highest courts would not be a good look for government,” the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said in a response to his statement. “It would show utter contempt for nursing staff.”

Last week, nurses in England rejected an offer of a 5% pay rise and set out plans for further strikes.

The RCN then said its members would stage a 48-hour strike from April 30, which for the first time will be joined by nursing staff from emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services that were previously exempt.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first