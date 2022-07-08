UK heatwave alert issued

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Parts of the UK are predicted to experience a heatwave over the next few days, the Met Office has said.

Southern and eastern areas will see consistently high temperatures over the next week.

On Friday, parts of the country are predicted to hit 28C (82.4F) – beginning the run of hot days.

The forecaster and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a level 2 heat-health alert warning ahead of the hot weather.

It will come into force from Monday 11 July until Friday 15 July, and covers the east of England, south-east and London.

The heat-health alert scale is designed to help healthcare workers manage through periods of extreme temperatures and has four levels.

Level 2, called alert and readiness, is triggered as soon as there is a 60% risk that temperature thresholds will be reached in one or more regions on at least two consecutive days and the night in between.

The Met Office declares a heatwave when it records at least three days in a row with maximum temperatures exceeding a set temperature – which varies in different areas of the country.

The UK previously experienced a heatwave three weeks ago, with 17 June marking the hottest day of the year so far.

Northern Ireland had its hottest day of 2022 so far on Thursday, with highs of 23.5C.

