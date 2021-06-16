UK High Commissioner urges Brits in Malta to apply for residency by 30 June

Reading Time: 2 minutes

UK High Commissioner to Malta Cathy Ward today warned UK Nationals that if they do not apply for residency in the next two weeks, they risk losing the right to live in Malta.

The deadline for submitting an application for a new Withdrawal Agreement residency card in Malta is 30 June 2021. More than 9,000 applications have been made since the Maltese launched the process in February 2020, but many still need to apply.

The High Commissioner is urging all UK Nationals who were resident in Malta before 1 January 2021 to apply now. That includes people who already hold a residency document, are in the process of applying for Maltese nationality, or are married to Maltese or other EU nationals.

British High Commissioner to Malta Cathy Ward said:

“With just two weeks remaining to apply for residency in Malta, my message to UK Nationals here is clear: if you have not done so already, you must apply for residency today. Submitting your application before 30 June is vital to protect your right to live here, and your future in Malta.”

“Please do not delay if you are missing certain documents – you can explain your situation within the application form and provide further documentation if required. The important thing is to get your application in and support is available if you need it.”

“I also urge Maltese people to ask their British friends, neighbours, spouses or family if they have applied for the new Withdrawal Agreement residency card. Every UK National who arrived in Malta before 1 January this year needs to apply, so if you know someone who hasn’t, please encourage them to start the process.”

UK citizens who may need more support to apply can access help through the organisation funded by the UK Nationals Support Fund: The International Organization for Migration. IOM can answer questions about the process and help guide people as they apply.

Each person must attend an in-person appointment for their own card. Children younger than 12 do not need to provide fingerprints. All UK Nationals and close family members need to obtain the new residency card which will refer to the Withdrawal Agreement. If you cannot attend an in-person appointment you need to contact Identity Malta.

As part of the ongoing information campaign, the UK government is encouraging all UK Nationals in the EU to visit the Living in Guide for the country they live. They can sign up for alerts to receive the latest information about what actions they may need to take.