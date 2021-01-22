UK keeping its borders open for now -environment minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain is keeping its borders open for now environment minister George Eustice said, after speculation that the country could be completely shut to arrivals, after it recently tightened requirements for travellers to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s right that we are cautious about travel, but we don’t think it’s right at the moment to close it down altogether and close the border,” Eustice told LBC radio on Friday.

Britain’s current lockdowns ban most international travel while new rules introduced on Monday require a negative pre-departure test for travellers plus a period of quarantine on arrival.

He also added that new paperwork required to export goods out of Britain to the European Union will be fine once businesses have adapted to the new requirements when asked about delays at the border.

“There is a familiarisation cost there, but once people get used to it, I think it will work fine,” he told Times Radio. “The bigger businesses are already coping with his paperwork.”

Main Photo: A border patrol officer stands at the UK Border crossing in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain. EPA/ANDREW COWIE

