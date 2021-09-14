UK likely to trim travel ‘red list’, but holiday destinations at risk

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The UK is likely to significantly trim its red list, which currently stands at 62 countries. According to media reports, health authorities are expected to direct their efforts towards preventing variants of concern. Sky News has quoted sources close to Government who said that Turkey could be removed from the red list this week.

Ahead of this week’s announcement, Paul Charles, of travel consultancy the PC Agency, said: “With no new variants of concern since early May, and with the UK having higher levels of delta infection than most other countries, there is no reason to keep so many countries on the red list. It can be sharply reduced in size to help Global Britain, as well as the travel sector, recover strongly.

“There is no scientific basis anymore on which to prevent travel and enforce hotel quarantine from a vast swathe of the existing list.”

On the other hand, a number of destinations popular with holidaymakers risk ending up on the red list, which will be updated Wednesday or Thursday. According to experts Jamaica, St Lucia, Grenada and Serbia are among the nations at risk.

In a separate story, The Telegraph reported that the three-tier system, also known as the traffic light system of green, amber and rest destination, might be ditched and replaced by a simpler “go” or “don’t go” system. Many holidaymakers blamed this system for significant uncertainty and ending up rushing from holiday to avoid hotel quarantine.

The UK is likely to significantly trim its red list, which currently stands at 62 countries. According to media reports, health authorities are expected to direct their efforts towards preventing variants of concern. Sky News has quoted sources close to Government who said that Turkey could be removed from the red list this week.

Ahead of this week’s announcement, Paul Charles, of travel consultancy the PC Agency, said: “With no new variants of concern since early May, and with the UK having higher levels of delta infection than most other countries, there is no reason to keep so many countries on the red list. It can be sharply reduced in size to help Global Britain, as well as the travel sector, recover strongly.

“There is no scientific basis anymore on which to prevent travel and enforce hotel quarantine from a vast swathe of the existing list.”

On the other hand, a number of destinations popular with holidaymakers risk ending up on the red list, which will be updated Wednesday or Thursday. According to experts Jamaica, St Lucia, Grenada and Serbia are among the nations at risk.

In a separate story, The Telegraph reported that the three-tier system, also known as the traffic light system of green, amber and rest destination, might be ditched and replaced by a simpler “go” or “don’t go” system. Many holidaymakers blamed this system for significant uncertainty and ending up rushing from holiday to avoid hotel quarantine.

via Sky, Telegraph.