UK PM Johnson and wife announce birth of a baby girl

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital on Thursday morning, PA Media reported.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the couple said: “The prime minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today.

“Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

The little girl is the PM’s seventh child, something he only confirmed in September after much speculation over how many children he has.

He has four children with ex-wife Marina Wheeler, a child born in 2009 as a result of an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre, and now two children with his current wife.

Mrs Johnson announced she was pregnant with their second child in July this year.

Photo – British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson (L) and his wife Carrie (R) . EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA