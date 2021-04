Reading Time: < 1 minute

April 18 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Sunday that plans for a breakaway European Super League would be “very damaging” for soccer.

“The clubs involved must answer to their fans and the wider footballing community before taking any further steps,” Johnson tweeted, adding, “…we support football authorities in taking action.”

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

