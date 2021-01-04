UK PM Johnson says: we’ll have to take tougher COVID-19 measures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would have to take tougher measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, Sky News reported.

Johnson said there were “tough, tough” weeks ahead.

Johnson said on a visit to see health workers receiving the Oxford vaccine that there was no question that the government would have to impose tougher measures to tackle a new surge in the novel coronavirus.

“If you look at the numbers, there’s no question that we’re going to have to take tougher measures and we’ll be announcing those in due course” .

Main photo: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson EPA-EFE/JEFF OVERS HANDOUT

