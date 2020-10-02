UK PM Johnson to talk to EU’s von der Leyen on Saturday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday to take stock of the trade and future relationship negotiations and to discuss next steps, a spokesman said on Friday.

“The PM will be speaking to President von der Leyen tomorrow afternoon to take stock of negotiations and discuss next steps,” a spokesman from Johnson’s Downing Street office said.

Some very significant issues remain to be resolved in talks between Britain and the European Union about their future post-Brexit trade relationship, British housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Friday.

Jenrick also told BBC radio it was too early to say what a conversation scheduled for Saturday between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would involve.

Like this: Like Loading...