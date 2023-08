Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said there was “light at the end of the tunnel” for his government’s plan to halve inflation, adding that progress had been made despite record wage growth reported on Tuesday which could fuel future inflation pressure.

“We are making progress,” Sunak said.

“But it’s important that we stick to the plan. The plan is working. I think there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

via Reuters

