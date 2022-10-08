UK PM Truss sacks trade minister Burns after allegations of serious misconduct

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday sacked Conor Burns, a minister at the trade department, following allegations of serious misconduct, her office said.

“Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the Prime Minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the government with immediate effect,” a spokesperson for Truss’s office said.

“The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour – as the public rightly expects.”

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, editing by Andy Bruce

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first