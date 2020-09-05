Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Breaking News, UK

UK police investigating suspicious item on Manchester bus

Police in Manchester, north west England, said on Saturday they were responding to reports that a suspicious item had been found on a bus at Manchester Piccadilly bus station.

Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter that officers were in attendance and several roads were closed.

It said the bus had been evacuated as a precaution and a cordon established.

In a statement, police said: “At around 1.15pm today (Saturday 5 September 2020), police were called to reports that a suspicious item had been found on a bus at Manchester Piccadilly bus station.

“Officers are in attendance and several roads are closed.

“The bus has been evacuated as a precaution and a cordon remains in place.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 1452 of 05/09/2020, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Transport for Greater Manchester have said on Twitter: “Due to a Police Incident Parker Street, Piccadilly is closed.

“Congestion expected on Portland St, please use an alternative route if possible.”

Manchester councillor Pat Karney tweeted: “Suspicious package on a bus in Piccadilly.

“Major incident response.

