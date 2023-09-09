UK prepares for what could be hottest day of the year so far

Reading Time: 2 minutes

With temperatures looking set to top 30C today, the NHS has reported a surge in Brits seeking advice on heat exhaustion.

On Thursday, the Met Office recorded the hottest day of the year so far, with 32.6C in Surrey, but it could be even warmer this weekend with highs of 33C predicted.

Castlederg in Northern Ireland has recorded a provisional temperature of 28.0 °C – if confirmed, this will make it Northern Ireland's hottest September day on record pic.twitter.com/T16Chh32bN — Met Office (@metoffice) September 8, 2023

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which provides alerts for the health and social care sector in England, has issued an Amber Heat Health Alert across most of the country until 9pm on Sunday 10 September.

The warning comes as the NHS revealed a 553% surge in people visiting its website for heat exhaustion and heatstroke advice.

There were 32,130 visits to the health advice page on from Sunday to Thursday this week, according to figures released by NHS England.

Only 4,928 visits were made during the same period last week.

The UK has this week seen temperatures hit 30C for the fifth day in a row in September for the first time, the Met Office has said.

While the heat is here to stay for the weekend, a yellow thunderstorm warning is also in place for much of central England and parts of east Wales.

People grab an ice cream on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

