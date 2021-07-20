UK records 46,558 Covid cases and 96 deaths, the highest number since March

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has reported 46,558 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Tuesday, meaning the rise in cases between July 14 and July 20 stood at 40.7% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 96 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19. This was the highest number of fatalities since 24 March.

A total of 46.35 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by July 19 and 36.24 million people had received a second dose.

