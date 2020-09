Reading Time: < 1 minute

The United Kingdom recorded 6,042 new cases of COVID-19, official figures showed on Saturday, and 34 new deaths among those who tested positive for the virus within 28 days.

More than 32.53 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 986,655​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

