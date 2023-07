Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) – Britain’s RMT union said on Friday it had suspended all strike action planned for next week on London Underground.

“There has been significant progress made by our negotiating team,” RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement. “However this is not the end of the dispute nor is it a victory for the union as yet.”

