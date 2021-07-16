UK Royal Navy aircraft carrier crew test positive for coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Coronavirus has broken out on the UK’s second aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, meaning that both of the Royal Navy’s largest vessels have COVID cases on board.

About eight crew members on the Prince of Wales tested positive after going ashore in Gibraltar.

On Tuesday, a separate, much larger outbreak was revealed on Britain’s flagship carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth and the fleet of escorting warships.

Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, said the outbreak was “inevitable” for a group of vessels on a global, months-long voyage.

Photo: A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows British Navy aircraft carrier ‘HMS Prince Of Wales’ leaving Rosyth Dock Yard in Rosyth, Dunfermline, Britain. EPA-EFE/Kenny Smith Photography/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

