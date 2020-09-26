UK says a lot of work still to do in Brexit talks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain on Friday said there was still a lot of work to do in talks with the European Union on a trade deal and called on the EU to translate a “more constructive attitude” into realistic policy positions.

Negotiations on a future relationship between Britain and the EU are entering their final few weeks, with both sides far apart on some key areas and the threat of chaos at British borders if agreement on goods trade is not found.

“There remains a lot of work to do and either outcome is still possible,” a UK government official said.

“In particular, the differences on fisheries and the level playing field remain significant.”

“If the gaps in these areas are to be bridged, the EU’s more constructive attitude will need to be translated into more realistic policy positions in the days to come.”

Britain formally left the bloc in January but remains in a status quo transition period that expires at the end of this year.

