UK says excellent U.S. trade deal to be done, whoever wins presidency

There is an excellent UK-U.S. trade deal to be done and good progress has been made in reaching one, Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday, adding that the relationship would be strong whoever won the U.S. presidency.

“I’m confident that the relationship will be in good shape, and I’m confident there’s an excellent free trade there to be done, there’s been a lot of progress so far,” Raab told Sky News, adding he had the faith in U.S. election process.

“Let’s wait and see what the outcome is. There’s obviously a significant amount of uncertainty. It’s much closer than I think many had expected. But this is for the American people to decide, and we’re confident in the American institutions that will produce a result.”

